Gigi, the Teddy Bear, makes 2nd to space, hopes to inspire kids and space exploration

ORLANDO, Fla. — A teddy bear name Gigi is making its second trip to outer space aboard the next manned mission to space.

Axiom Space and Build-A-Bear Workshop are continuing their partnership and will send a furry fifth crew member to space, alongside the Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) astronauts.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The launch planned for no earlier than Jan. 17, from Cape Canaveral.

GiGi will launch to space as the Ax-3 mission’s zero-gravity indicator wearing Axiom Space’s next-generation spacesuit.

“Our partnership with Build-A-Bear is key in helping to drive curiosity in young minds about space exploration,” said Sandra Nelson, Vice President of Marketing, Axiom Space. “We want our fifth crew member, GiGi, to inspire youth in space exploration and encourage them to grow their knowledge about STEAM. It’s imperative that we build a diverse workforce with a unique skillset ready to drive innovations and fuel new ideas to advance civilization.”

Axiom-BAB-Image Be part of this memorable moment with the unique replica of Axiom Space’s next generation spacesuit worn by the crew. Available now in select stores, online at Build-A-Bear and axiomspace.com. (Hand-out/Build-A-Bear Workshop)

GiGi’s first mission was aboard Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) in May, marking the first time Build-A-Bear sent a furry friend to space.

GiGi’s return to space continues the tradition of having a zero-gravity indicator inside the spacecraft to provide a visual indicator when the spacecraft has reached the weightlessness.

Read: ‘No chance’ Peregrine lunar lander will touch down on moon after fuel leak, company says

Julia Fitzgerald, Chief Marketing Officer at Build-A-Bear, shares her excitement on the continued partnership with Axiom Space.

“We love to foster creativity and create special moments at Build-A-Bear, so we are pleased to continue our partnership with Axiom Space and see our beloved GiGi head back to orbit as part of the Ax-3 mission. Not only does this mark a special moment in history, but we also hope GiGi’s story inspires children to consider STEAM activities, hobbies and even careers. Our bears are always there for a hug and friendship, but we especially love when they can also provide the inspiration for pursuing a ‘sky’s not the limit’ adventure,” said Julia Fitzgerald, Chief Marketing Officer at Build-A-Bear.

Read: ‘Science on Tap’: Orlando Science Center’s craft beer fundraiser returns

Ax-3 will be the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to launch to the space station – redefining the pathway to low-Earth orbit (LEO) and helping chart a course toward Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station.

“My first space mission was the culmination of a lifelong dream. Now, I am a full-time astronaut and aspiring pilot, and this next space adventure will give me the opportunity to learn even more and complete my pilot training. With a little heart and a lot of hard work and dedication, I want all children to know that dreams are always within reach, " said Gigi the Teddy Bear.

To read GiGi’s full story and follow her space adventures please visit her blog at www.axiomspace.com/news/meet-gigi.

Read: Colorful cuisine: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts to show off flavor & fun

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group