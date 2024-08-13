Local

County attorney calls on state attorney to investigate Seminole County elections supervisor

By Karla Ray, WFTV.com and Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Christopher Anderson (WFTV/WFTV)

SANFORD, Fla. — 9 Investigates learned Tuesday that Seminole County’s county attorney has called on the state attorney to investigate Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson.

In a letter, the county detailed concerns about Anderson, who is up for reelection this year.

The letter accused Anderson of putting his name on sample ballots and other signage near polling places.

The same concerns were also forwarded to Florida’s Division of Elections.

Anderson said in a statement to 9 Investigates that the logo is used as a watermark to identify his office’s official documents.

So far, the county has not received a response from the state attorney or the Division of Elections.

Karla Ray

Karla Ray, WFTV.com

Karla Ray anchors Eyewitness News This Morning on Saturday and Sundays, and is an investigative reporter for the 9 Investigates unit.

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

