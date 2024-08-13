County attorney calls on state attorney to investigate Seminole County elections supervisor

SANFORD, Fla. — 9 Investigates learned Tuesday that Seminole County’s county attorney has called on the state attorney to investigate Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson.

In a letter, the county detailed concerns about Anderson, who is up for reelection this year.

The letter accused Anderson of putting his name on sample ballots and other signage near polling places.

Read: Seminole County elections supervisor steps down from canvassing board over Trump endorsement

The same concerns were also forwarded to Florida’s Division of Elections.

Anderson said in a statement to 9 Investigates that the logo is used as a watermark to identify his office’s official documents.

Read: General counsel for Seminole County Supervisor of Elections resigns, alleges misinformation

So far, the county has not received a response from the state attorney or the Division of Elections.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.