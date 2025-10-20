Couple accused of running into teen on e-bike, attacking another in Ocoee

, Fla. — A couple in a car was arrested after allegedly attacking two teenagers on electronic bikes on Saturday.

Ocoee police said on Oct. 18, Todd Norwood, the driver of a red BMW, is accused of hitting a 13-year-old with his car at the intersection of Valerie Rose Way and Douglas Edward Drive.

According to the arrest affidavit, Todd’s wife, Angelique Norwood, was accused of battery against the other youth during the altercation.

Officers say the incident began when the teens were riding their e-bikes in the area and were confronted by the Norwoods in a red BMW. The teens said that the vehicle’s occupants yelled at them to get out of the road.

One teen said that as he attempted to cross the street, Todd Norwood drove into him, causing damage to his e-bike but not injuring him.

The second teen took a photo of the BMW’s license plate, which was given to the police.

Police said a witness provided video showing the BMW hitting one of the teens.

Todd Norwood reportedly claimed the juveniles were riding recklessly and “fear clouded his judgment,” which led him to drive away from the scene.

However, a responding officer said he noted fresh paint transfer on the BMW that was consistent with the alleged impact.

The report said the estimated cost to replace the teen’s damaged e-bike was approximately $3,200.

Todd Norwood faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, while Angelique Norwood is charged with battery.

