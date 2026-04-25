Scattered showers and storms continue through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday featured scattered showers and storms across the area, and more activity is likely for Sunday.

The rain and storms will slowly come to an end this evening, with patchy fog possible towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 25, 2026 Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Even more moisture arrives on Sunday, further increasing rainfall and storm coverage. The best chance for activity will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

There is an elevated fire concern for Sunday, as lightning could spark new brushfires. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 25, 2026 Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 25, 2026

The threat of rain and storms continues on Monday, but lower coverage is anticipated across the region. Temps to start next week will be in the mid 80s.

Drier weather moves in for the middle of next week, leading to warmer temps. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will push into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 25, 2026 Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Moisture quickly returns late next week, increasing rain and storm chances once again across the area.

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