Couple who created their family through foster care, adoption faces unimaginable crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. — A couple who created its family through foster care and adoption now faces an unimaginable situation.

Steve Ball and Teressa Ball’s family is rich in hope and love.

“It is a lot of joy to have,” said Steve Ball, who is now fighting for his life as he battles stage 4 cancer.

Teressa Ball said she and her husband got married eight years ago, and they wanted to create a family.

“Steve had never had any kids to raise of his own, and so we thought maybe we would foster and adopt one,” she said. “Then we got a call for five, and then two little girls from our church ended up going into custody.”

Read: ‘I never even had a chance’: Dashcam video shows crash that critically injured Ocala police officer

Teressa Ball said her family members have deep love for one another.

“If you put all of my kids together, you could not tell which ones have come from hard places and which ones haven’t,” she said.

The family now faces its biggest-ever challenge.

“I am praying for healing, because I have a lot more raising to do,” he said. “Chasing off bad boyfriends, and (teaching my children) how to drive, and walking my girls down the aisle.”

Photos: Looking back: Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida one year ago

The couple traveled to the National Institute of Health, where Steve Ball underwent surgery.

He died on the operating table, but doctors revived him.

His children traveled to the hospital to see their father, and he remains on life support.

Teressa Ball said her children have already experienced tremendous loss in the past, so she asks for prayers and seeks financial assistance from anyone who is able to give to them.

Read: A dozen dachshunds rescued by Brevard County shelter after owner’s death

“It is just a lot of unknowns,” she said. “That is something he should not be worrying about -- how am I going to take care of my family financially? He just needs to worry about healing.”

Click here to donate.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group