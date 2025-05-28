Couple’s anniversary was interrupted by a house fire caused by lightning

SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford couple’s home caught on fire Tuesday night after lightning struck it, according to the Seminole County Fire Department

The couple was at their home in the Buckingham Estates in Sanford, celebrating their 18th anniversary, when the fire started.

The couple was able to rescue their dog from the fire.

The smoke from the fire mostly came from the attic, nobody was hurt, and no other homes were damaged.

