Epic Universe Dark Universe, explore the village of Darkmoor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Darkmoor is a land of lore and legend, where Universal’s iconic monsters, like the Invisible Man, lurk in the shadows.

Alysha Linton, a Universal Orlando Resort tour guide, explains, “It is present day, but this village has been around since the 5th century.”

According to Universal, the legacy of Universal Monsters is over 100 years old.

This ominous and mythical world also hosts Victoria Frankenstein’s monsters, and guests will have the chance to explore Dr. Framelstein’s home. The main attraction at Dark Universe, Monsters Unchained, allows visitors to step into Frankenstein Manor, and legend has it that there are vampires living in the catacombs beneath the village.

Universal states that Monsters Unchained features the most technologically advanced animated figures ever created.

Another thrilling experience, Curse of the Werewolves, sends guests speeding through werewolf-infested woods.

This ride follows a story arc similar to the classic film “The Wolf Man” and takes place in an area taken over by the Mystics. Guests will learn they bear the curse of the werewolf.

Guests will also be able to see the iconic Burning Blade, where Frankenstein’s original monster met his demise, has been transformed into a tavern.

Flames periodically erupt from the windmill, alluding to the monster’s death in the 1930s movie.

Epic Universe has five unique worlds:

