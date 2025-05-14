Discover “How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk” at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to soar through the skies of Berk at one of the five lands in Epic Universe.
How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, where Vikings and fire-breathing dargons exit together in harmony.
Guests will be able to enjoy the experience of flying with dragons in a world based on the “How to Train Your Dragon” collection of films.
“How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk” will have three rides: Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, Dargon Racer’s Rally and Fyre Drill.
According to Universal, characters from the film will be roaming around the land.
There will also be plenty of places to eat and shop at, including Mead Hall, Spit Fyre Grill, Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel, and retail locations, Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup’s Work Shop and Toothless’ Treasures
“Guests’ first sight of Berk will be reminiscent of the iconic sweeping vista straight from the films – featuring a vast sparkling lagoon that boasts two 40-foot-tall Viking statues set against an energetic village perched above churning seas,” Universal said.
Viking Training Camp will be at the theme park for little kids and will have a playground and an agility course.
