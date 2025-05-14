Experience the “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic” at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prepare to cast spells, meet fantastic beasts, and face familiar foes at Epic Universe’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

In just over a week, the portals will officially open to the public at the first new theme park to open in Orlando in more than 25 years.

The wizarding world at Epic Universe is Universal Orlando’s third Harry Potter world, with Harry Potter-inspired lands at both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

The world at Epic is split between the Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter series, set in both 1920s wizarding Paris and the 1990s British Ministry of Magic.

You’ll find a wizarding shopping center inside of the park known as Place Cachée. It’s home to Café L’air De La Sirène, which provides French-inspired meals, and Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique, an artisan wand shop.

Wands purchased at the shop can be used at various interactive experiences throughout all of Universal Orlando’s wizarding worlds.

The key attraction inside of the world is Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

The ride mixes animatronics and stunning virtual elements inside of the Ministry of Magic.

On the ride, you’ll meet Harry, Ron, and Hermione at the trial of one of the series’ villains, Dolores Umbridge.

You’ll work with the characters to try and right the ship after trouble at the trial.

Channel 9s Sabrina Maggiore reports, the queue for the ride is a spectacular of its own as visitors weave through multiple rooms full of moving portraits and artifacts from the Harry Potter series.

Epic Universe has five unique worlds:

Celestial Park

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Ministry of Magic™

Super Nintendo World

Dark Universe

