“Here We Go!”: Super Nintendo World opens at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — At Epic Universe’s Super Nintendo World, guests will be teleported through the iconic green pipe as they step inside a video game.

Park officials said, “The vibrant land combines iconic Nintendo characters with Universal’s renowned craft of creating innovative theme park experiences to deliver a multi-sensory environment where guests can experience the fun and adventure of Nintendo games in a whole new way.”

The area will also feature dining, shopping, and interactive experiences inspired by the “Super Mario” franchise and “Donkey Kong Country.”

Officials said visitors can explore “Super Mario Land,” which will bring the “Mushroom Kingdom” to life.

Super Mario Land will feature three rides: Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Bowser’s Castle, Yoshi’s Adventure, and Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness.

“Donkey Kong Country” will be another big feature of Super Mario Land, featuring a “lush, tropical landscape from the video game series, complete with tall trees, waterfalls, landmarks such as The Golden Temple, and more.”

Guests can grab a bite to eat at Toad Stoll Cafe.

The land will also have interactive elements such as the Power-Up Bands, which guests can collect coins, unlock keys, and battle Bowser Jr. You can also see how many coins you have collected and compare them to other guests in the park.

Epic Universe has five unique worlds:

