Couples celebrate Valentine’s Day by getting married in groups

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly 20 couples are celebrating Valentine’s Day as newlyweds.

They all gathered in Downtown Orlando to be married by the Clerk of Courts Wednesday afternoon.

Once a year, on Valentine’s Day the Clerk of Courts holds their “Valentine’s Group Wedding day” where after paying a fee, couples say their vows and tie the knot.

Afterwards, the couples get a commemorative certificate, their photos taken, and a special gift.

“I want to provide a special day for couples getting married at the courthouse, and this is a nice way to do this,” said Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell.

