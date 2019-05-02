Court hearing for murder suspect Markeith Loyd has him asking for leniency

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused killer Markeith Loyd wants sympathy from a jury because he claims he was cooperating and trying to turn himself in the night he was captured after a high-profile man hunt.
Loyd is accused of killing Lieutenant Debra Clayton and his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.
Some officers are under investigation for allegedly assaulting Loyd when he was captured.
"Presenting mitigating circumstances is kind of like fishing with a bunch of rocks," said Channel 9 Legal Analyst Bill Sheaffer. "You throw them in a lake and hope they hit a fish."
Sheaffer believes Loyd and his legal team are doing everything they can to avoid the death penalty.
In a recent report, one officer said that despite commands for Loyd to show his hands and get to the ground during his capture, he refused and ran back inside the house.
Officers said the lack of cooperation is what led to the use of force, causing Loyd to lose an eye.
Judge Leticia Marques will try and figure out how the use of force investigation played into the first of his alleged murders.
Loyd returns to court May 16.
