0 Coyote sightings a common occurrence in Seminole County neighborhood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Some residents in Seminole County's Wekiva Springs neighborhood said they have spotted coyotes in recent days.

Resident Joanna Duarte told Channel 9 on Monday that she had her child with her while walking her two dogs on a path near her home Sunday when she encountered a coyote.

"We approached (my) home, and I saw a large (sized) looking wolf or I used to think it was a stray dog, but now I know they are coyotes," she said.

Duarte said she placed her dogs in a stroller and zipped it closed before photographing the coyote.

"He stood there and watched us for quite a while," she said. "When we got closer, he ran towards the road and off onto a trail," she said. "It's pretty scary when you have two tiny dogs and a tiny baby -- especially the dogs. They go after (them) if you are not looking. They are opportunists."

A resident of the Wekiva Cove subdivision said in a post on the Nextdoor app that a coyote fatally attacked her small dog.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said encounters between humans and coyotes are happening more often because of development.

The agency said the animals are naturally shy and tend to avoid humans but are known to attack small pets.

FWC advises pet owners to keep pets on short leashes during walks or in enclosed areas while outside.

Officials said pet food could also attract coyotes.

Call 352-732-1225 or click here to report a coyote that has approached a person or that has attacked a leashed pet.

