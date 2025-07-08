Her fiancé’s final act was pushing her away from deadly truck crash in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Amanda Dorris has spent the last week laying in a hospital bed, running through July 1 over and over again.

She vividly remembers crossing Rinehart Road in Sanford, glancing up to see a box truck barreling toward her.

She also remembers the shove from her fiancé, Stone Sandoval, moments before the truck ran over him.

“We both saw it at the last second, and he shoved me as hard as he could to the side,” Dorris said. “That’s why just my left leg got ran over.”

Sandoval was 27 years old. He and Dorris met online, and she moved to Florida to be with him. They planned to marry in October.

Dorris has been dealing with the double dose of both physical and emotional pain. Her sorrow for the death of a man she called funny a hobbyist and an anime lover interrupted only by the three surgeries it’s taken to patch her leg up at HCA Florida Lake Monroe. Her fourth surgery was scheduled for Wednesday.

Police said the truck driver had a green light, but not a green arrow and failed to yield to the couple. He was given a citation for careless driving and officers said they hadn’t found any criminal wrongdoing as of Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

Dorris knows she will be out of work for a while and has set up a GoFundMe to help pay her bills while she recovers.

She warned drivers to be more careful on the road and warned loved ones to cherish the moments they have.

“Just hold your loved ones tight and make sure that you tell them you love them as many times as you can,” she said. “You never know when you won’t get to say it again.”

