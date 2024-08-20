Crabby Joe’s restaurant reopens nearly 2 years after being destroyed by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Crabby Joe’s is back open after being shut down for nearly two years.

The restaurant has been a staple in Daytona Beach Shores for over 60 years.

Part of it was swept away into the ocean during Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Cheering could be heard outside the restaurant as customers were welcomed back in.

Read: ‘We are back!’: Popular Daytona Beach Shores restaurant reopens nearly 2 years after Hurricane Ian

Channel 9 spoke to a group from Kentucky who said they had spent decades vacationing in the area and added the restaurant is always their first stop.

“And we have been watching the countdown on the website and we were so excited it was going to be back open the week that we were here!” said Theresa Webb.

Read: Strong storms are moving through Central Florida

General Manager Nicole Devane said, fortunately, when they walked inside, things looked the same.

“We tried to keep it as authentic and just regular Crabby Joe’s. We did have to change a few things because of the damage, but it’s still Crabby’s!” said Devane.

Most of the staff took jobs at sister restaurants over the past two years. Devan said 99 percent of them are back to work at Crabby Joe’s.

“Washed away in an instant”: 62-year old restaurant swept away by Hurricane Ian (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group