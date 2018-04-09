  • Crash involving multiple patients causes delays on I-95 in Brevard County

    By: Monique Valdes

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A crash briefly shut down both sides of Interstate 95 during rush hour Monday. 

    All traffic was stopped as a helicopter landed on the interstate to transport a patient to the hospital, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. 

    The crash happened in the Grant-Valkaria area near mile marker 165. 

    Palm Bay Fire Rescue, which is assisting with the crash, said multiple people are being treated.

    No other details were released.

