Crash involving multiple patients causes delays on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A crash briefly shut down both sides of Interstate 95 during rush hour Monday.
All traffic was stopped as a helicopter landed on the interstate to transport a patient to the hospital, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened in the Grant-Valkaria area near mile marker 165.
Palm Bay Fire Rescue, which is assisting with the crash, said multiple people are being treated.
No other details were released.
PBFR is currently working a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 with FHP and BCFR. Multiple patients being treated, and traffic stopped in both directions while extricating victims. First Flight landed on scene to transport victims that require care at a Trauma Center.— Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) April 9, 2018
