FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A crash is causing major traffic troubles Thursday morning in Central Florida.

Flagler Country deputies are working a crash on I-95 near Palm Coast Parkway.

Deputies said the crash happened early Thursday and involved two vehicles, including a semi-truck.

Read: Powerball: Jackpot jumps to $875M, third-largest in promotion’s history

The crash has all northbound lanes of I-95 blocked in the area.

Crash involving semi-truck closes part of I-95 in Flagler County

I-95 northbound is closed from Matanzas Woods Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway.

Watch: ‘So sickening’: Derek Diaz’s family describes watching video of his downtown Orlando shooting death

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes as the closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.

Crews are working to clear the crash, but officials expect a prolonged closure.

Watch: Central Florida sees spike in child labor cases

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and patience while passing through this area.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the crash and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group