Crew-8 gets warm welcome after docking at ISS

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — What a difference a day makes.

A team of astronauts that launched from the Kennedy Space Center late Sunday night has arrived at the International Space Station.

Less than 28 hours after liftoff, the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor spacecraft docked at ISS around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

About an hour later, Crew-8 members stepped inside and were embraced by other teams onboard, already hard at work.

Crew-8 will spend six months on board ISS, performing hundreds of experiments.

Meantime, Crew-7, who launched from our Space Coast back in August, is set to return to Earth in about a week.

