Crews battle fire near Cape Canaveral strip mall

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A house and nearby commercial buildings caught fire early Saturday morning, the Cape Canaveral Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, there were no injuries after flames engulfed a strip mall on North Atlantic Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the home on Madison Avenue after receiving a call just before 1 a.m.

The fire department told Channel 9 the homes on the street were fully evacuated before the fire department arrived.

Brevard County Fire Rescue and the Cocoa Fire Department assisted in fighting the blaze.

At this time, Cape Canaveral Fire said they are still investigating what caused the fire.

