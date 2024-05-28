Crews battle large barn fire overnight in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Marion County responded to an early morning fire Tuesday.

A 911 caller reported the large barn fire around 3:05 a.m. in the 9000 block of NW 200th Street Road of Micanopy.

When crews arrived they found the structure engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to an adjacent sheds and catching trees on fire.

Firefighters worked to protect the nearby home and stop the fire from spreading to a large propane tank.

Several crews responded to the incident and were able to extinguish the fire at 3:43 a.m.

Officials said an off-duty Marion County firefighter was evaluated for injuries but refused further treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

