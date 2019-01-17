Crews begin work for Monster Jam at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fl. - Monster truck fans are in for another treat this year at Camping World Stadium.
The 2019 Monster Jam kicks off January 19 and Skywitness 9 was able to get a sneak peek of some of the early preparations and work that goes into readying the field.
Crews were tasked with not only packing the dirt within the field, but also shaping the course into mounds for 14 monster trucks to compete on.
The crews will have to clean the dirt from the turf before the National Football League's Pro Bowl, which kicks off a week later on January 27.
For tickets and additional details on Monster Jam, click here.
