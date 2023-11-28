Crews respond to deadly house fire in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Daytona Beach said one person is dead after a house fire on Tuesday.

Officials said the fire happened on Hillcrest Drive.

Firefighters said one person and a pet were found dead inside of the home.

Watch: Deputies search for man who tried to attack woman after forcing his way into her apartment

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no other details were released.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

©2023 Cox Media Group