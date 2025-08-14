3 OUC employees hurt after incident in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — At least three Orlando Utilities Commission employees were injured Thursday morning in downtown Orlando.

10:25 a.m. update:

An OUC spokesperson confirmed with Channel 9 that an incident happened on one of its substations on West Robinson Street.

Officials said three maintenance workers were hurt while making repairs inside the building.

OUC and fire officials have not confirmed what caused the injuries.

SunRail officials said their trains are running again in the area.

Original report:

Crews responded to an emergency situation Thursday morning in downtown Orlando.

The incident happened around 8:57 a.m. near the intersection of West Robinson Street and Garland Avenue.

Crews respond to emergency situation in downtown Orlando

The location appears to be an Orlando Utilities Commission facility.

An OUC spokesperson told Channel 9 “We are aware of the incident and are working to confirm details.”

A large presence of Orlando firefighters and police are in the area.

#BreakingNews huge @OrlandoPolice presence at the corner of Garland ave and Robinson St. @OrlandoFireDept entered an OUC building. At least one person was taken to the hospital. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/wgeqdgbpM7 — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) August 14, 2025

Online firefighter dispatch information has the incident listed as an “explosion,” but that has not been confirmed by law enforcement or fire officials.

The Orlando Fire Department said 16 units responded to the incident, and the scene remains active.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt, but the Orlando Fire Department said there were “medical transports.”

Channel 9 crews saw at least one person being transported from the scene by ambulance.

The roadways are shut down to traffic in the area.

SunRail said due to police activity in downtown Orlando, all trains will be stopped between AdventHealth and ORMC stations.

Riders can expect delays of at least 60 minutes.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

