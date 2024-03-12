Crews respond to fire at abandoned motel near I-Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews in Orlando responded to a fire Tuesday morning at an abandoned motel in Orlando.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at the abandoned property at 7050 South Kirkman Road, just south of International Drive.

The property used to be the Imperial Swan Hotel & Suites.

The fire damaged one of the rooms on the property, and no injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire; the cause is currently under investigation.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

