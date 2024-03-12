‘It’s really sad’: Community builds memorial for 13-year-old boy killed in Pine Hills house fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the boy who died in a home fire late Saturday night.

Westephaly Charles had just celebrated his 13th birthday on March 1, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was one of the eight people who used to live in the home at the corner of Roger Babson Road and Gulf Club Parkway in Pine Hills.

The four adults and three other children have been displaced since.

“I was actually awake when it happened,” said Andre Kumai, who lives near the house. “By the time the neighbors came outside, it was already too late.”

According to neighbors, the three-bedroom property had just been renovated, and the family moved in just a few months ago.

“They said ‘it was our little boy was inside,” said Edna Watches who spoke with the family moments after the fire ignited and took over the house. “They are Haitian. We don’t talk to them that much, but one little guy we kind talked spoke a little English.”

Fire officials who responded to the scene over the weekend said the 13-year-old could have been trapped inside a closet, hiding from the blaze.

“With the house being 50% involved, chances are they found themselves in a situation that he couldn’t run through the flames, so he sought retreat in one of the closets,” said Antonio Demings with the Orange County Fire Rescue. “There’s some language barriers between us and the family.”

Neighbors in this community are now grieving and showing support to the displaced family with a memorial in front of the home.

“Imagine being trapped inside a closet or in a room full of fire. You have nowhere to go,” said Kumai. “It’s so sad.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now leading the investigation.

