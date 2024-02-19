FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Flagler County worked overnight to put out flames at a home in Flagler Beach.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Crews from three different fire departments worked together to battle the blaze.
The Palm Coast Fire Department said crews found the fire on a second-story exterior landing.
Watch: Deputies arrest man accused of stealing Amazon delivery van in Volusia County
Parts of the roof and garage were also damaged.
Photos: Photos: Crews respond to house fire in Flagler Beach
See more in the video above.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group