Crews respond to overnight house fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Orange County responded to a large active house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at a home on Contoura Drive in northwestern Orange County.

Channel 9 arrived at the scene around 4:45 a.m. and found several firefighter crews working to battle the blaze.

Large flames and heavy smoke were seen shooting from a collapsed roof as the fire raged on.

Crews are actively working to put out the fire.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

