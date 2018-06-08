Crews work through the night to repair pipe beneath SR 434 in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. - Work continued Thursday on State Road 434 in Oviedo, where a hole opened Saturday after a storm water system beneath the road failed.
A new 42-inch pipe was placed in the ground Thursday to replace the old storm water system, which was so old that it was built from materials the Florida Department of Transportation no longer uses.
Oviedo resident Jennifer Warrington said that although the road closure doesn't affect her, the history discovered underneath the road fascinates her.
"How they recovered some old bricks that are over 100 years old or something that are underneath there where the line broke -- that's very interesting," she said.
The road closure has forced motorists to take alternate routes, including those through neighborhoods not used to heavy traffic.
Almost 20,000 vehicles pass through the stretch of highway daily.
FDOT tweeted Thursday evening that the contractor is "backfilling the hole and compacting," and hinted that the road could reopen earlier than expected as long as the weather holds up.
The contractor could be fined if the work isn't completed by 8 a.m. Saturday.
SR 434 emergency repair update. New 42 inch pipe is installed and connected across SR 434. Contractor is backfilling the hole and compacting. Paving scheduled to begin tomorrow 6/8. Could the road reopen sooner than the 72 hr deadline? Keeping an eye on the weather. pic.twitter.com/ZtWqEMDKo8— FDOT District 5 (@MyFDOT_CFL) June 7, 2018
