Crews begin repairs on hole on State Road 434

OVIEDO, Fla. - Construction crews have begun repairs to a broken drainage pipe that caused a hole to open up on State Road 434 in Oviedo.
Crews had to shut down State Road 434 from Artesia Street to Hammock Lane over the weekend.
The repair will make a significant improvement to the drainage system below the hole, Florida Department of Transportation officials said.
Traffic Tracker: Monitor delays & conditions in real time
“They’re making some really good progress right now. It’s a matter of digging it up, clearing it out and putting in some new pipe,” said FDOT spokesperson Steve Olson.
ROAD WORK: SR-434 repair work underway. Work started at 8am. Road should re-open by Saturday morning. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/d5WV7NvbHe— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) June 6, 2018
Read: 'Roadway collapse' closes SR-434 in Oviedo
Drivers should use Tuskawilla Road, Red Bug Lake and Mitchell Hammock Roads as alternate routes, transit officials said.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
They expect the work to be done by the end of the week.
The section of 434 that is closed handles about 19,600 vehicles per day, according to FDOT.
AROUND THE CLOCK: work will happen day AND night. @MyFDOT_CFL says workers will work around to clock to make emergency repairs to get road open in 72 hours. Once new pipe is in place, connections need to be made to existing storm water system @WFTV pic.twitter.com/uYWam0QPjH— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) June 6, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}