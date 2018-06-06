  • Crews begin repairs on hole on State Road 434

    By: Racquel Asa

    Updated:

    OVIEDO, Fla. - Construction crews have begun repairs to a broken drainage pipe that caused a hole to open up on State Road 434 in Oviedo. 

    Crews had to shut down State Road 434 from Artesia Street to Hammock Lane over the weekend. 
    Repairs made to hole on SR 434
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    The repair will make a significant improvement to the drainage system below the hole, Florida Department of Transportation officials said. 

    Traffic Tracker: Monitor delays & conditions in real time

    “They’re making some really good progress right now. It’s a matter of digging it up, clearing it out and putting in some new pipe,” said FDOT spokesperson Steve Olson. 

    Read: 'Roadway collapse' closes SR-434 in Oviedo

    Drivers should use Tuskawilla Road, Red Bug Lake and Mitchell Hammock Roads as alternate routes, transit officials said. 

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

    They expect the work to be done by the end of the week. 

    The section of 434 that is closed handles about 19,600 vehicles per day, according to FDOT.  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews begin repairs on hole on State Road 434

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in SUV at Circle K store in Orange Co.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Showers & Storms: Wet Wednesday brings changes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando family finds itself feet away from stealthy alligator

  • Headline Goes Here

    How to take advantage of Florida's hurricane sales tax holiday