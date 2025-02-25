Crunch Fitness to open $5M Orlando location as wellness real estate booms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A popular fitness brand has announced its next Orlando location as wellness real estate grows at a blistering pace.

Crunch Dr. Phillips will open in late fall in the former World of Decor at 7506 Dr. Phillips Blvd., according to a release from Crunch parent company CR Fitness Holdings. The New York-based company says the new location will unveil the brand’s “3.0 design.”

Read: SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast

The $5 million, 37,080-square-foot facility will lean heavily into classes with a dedicated group fitness studio, a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) zone with indoor turf, cycling classes, hydro-massage beds, tanning and cardio and strength-training equipment. It will also feature full locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group