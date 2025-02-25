SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday.

The launch is set for 10:47 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket is aiming to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket’s first-stage booster on one of its droneships in the Atlantic Ocean after launching from Florida.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and p[provide updates on Eyewitness News.

