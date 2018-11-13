Data breach affects 42K Health First customers

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Health First said a phishing scam targeting a small group of its employees lead to a data breach that might have exposed the personal information of 42,000 of its customers.
The company said the breach happened between February and May and was reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last month.
Related Headlines
Read: Facebook says hackers accessed 29M accounts
Health First said it blocked the unauthorized access and changed the passwords of the affected work email accounts.
"The criminals did not appear interested in obtaining personal data, but focused on continuing their phishing scam," the company said in a statement. "However, as some accounts contained protected health information (PHI), we have notified the impacted customers."
Read: Have you eaten at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen? Take these steps to protect your credit
The company said it has implemented new security measures to prevent another breach and it has hired AllClear ID to monitor the affected customers' identities for 12 months.
Customers with questions about the data breach or the identity theft monitoring may call 855-725-4570.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}