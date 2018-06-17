Day 9: 250 beachgoers stung by jellyfish in Volusia County on Father's Day

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - There were 250 people stung by jellyfish Sunday at beaches in Volusia County, Volusia County Beach Safety said.
"Day 9 of the jellyfish siege brought us another 250 stings, making a total of approximately 2,050 stings over the last nine days," Capt. Andrew Ethridge said. "If you are stung by a jellyfish, exit the water and flag down a lifeguard truck or go to a staffed tower."
Lifeguards can rinse stings with vinegar, which is a common treatment, Ethridge said.
"It is important to not rub the area, which can make it worse," he said. "While jellyfish stings are painful, most are not life-threatening."
Officials said 12 people were rescued from the ocean Sunday.
