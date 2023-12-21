Daytona Beach city commissioners green light controversial condo project

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A controversial condo-hotel project in Daytona Beach got the green light from city commissioners on Wednesday night.

The Silver Beach Condo Hotel will stand 25-stories high on the corner of Silver Beach and South Atlantic Avenues.

The project will bring millions of dollars in tax revenue to the city and will have a mix of hotel rooms and condos. There will also be a restaurant and bar on site that are open to the community. Even with those benefits, not all residents believe it’s a good fit.

“It didn’t need to be 25 stories and we think the only reason that it was 25 stories is because he paid too much for the land,” said Ann Ruby, Chair of Citizens for Responsible Development.

Neighbor’s biggest concern with the project is the size and height. Some commissioners also mentioned similar points, as well as the shadow the building could cast on the beach. Others said the land is already zoned for the project and the area needs more modern development.

“I hear people complain constantly there is nothing going on beach side,” said Commissioner Stacy Cantu.

In the end, the majority of the commission voted in favor of the project. It will take 5-years for the permits to be completed and construction will take a total of 10-years.

