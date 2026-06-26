Daytona Beach CVB wins award for supporting cheer and dance championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has received a state award for its work supporting one of the area’s longtime sporting events.

The CVB was recognized with the Larry Pendleton Partner Award for Best Small Market Awarded Event for its partnership and promotional efforts supporting the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship.

The award was presented by the Florida Sports Foundation during its recent Sports Summit in Bradenton.

The championship has brought top collegiate cheer and dance programs to Daytona Beach for nearly three decades. Events are held at the Daytona Beach Bandshell and the Ocean Center.

CVB officials said the event generates significant economic impact for the area and brings national exposure to the destination.

“The NCA & NDA Championships are a treasured tradition in Daytona Beach and have become an important part of our community’s identity,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director for the Daytona Beach Area CVB.

The championship is scheduled to remain in Daytona Beach through 2030.

Next year’s event is scheduled for April 7 through April 11.

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