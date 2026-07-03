Daytona Beach hosts patriotic Independence Day celebrations

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day with a full day of patriotic events, including a veterans ceremony, parade, live music and fireworks.

The day begins with a veterans ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday near the Clock Tower on the Boardwalk at 100 N. Atlantic Ave. The ceremony will honor veterans and first responders and include a tribute to local U.S. Army veteran Dallas W. Proax Jr., who served in Vietnam and later became an advocate for fellow veterans.

Immediately following the ceremony, the city’s annual Independence Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. along Main Street. Nearly 46 entries are expected to participate, including veterans organizations, military units and representatives from the Daytona Beach Police and Fire departments.

The parade will begin at Atlantic Avenue and travel west to the base of the Main Street Bridge. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early for the best viewing spots.

The celebration continues that evening with a free concert by the Eagles tribute band Alter Eagles at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell beginning at 7:15 p.m. A fireworks display over the Atlantic Ocean is scheduled for 9:45 p.m.

Drivers should expect traffic delays during the parade. Main Street, from Beach Street to Atlantic Avenue, will close to vehicles beginning at 10 a.m. Halifax Avenue, Peninsula Drive and Atlantic Avenue will remain open until the parade reaches those intersections, when traffic will be temporarily stopped.

Free public parking will be available in surface lots near the Ocean Center.

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