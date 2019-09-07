Daytona Beach man arrested after threatening to 'murder as many people as he could,' deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man in Volusia County is behind bars after officials said he threatened to "murder as many people as he could" in an online post.
Officials said 45-year-old Leo Arong Jr. is being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail after investigators were alerted about the threat in a YouTube post.
"He posted he hates Jews, that Jews need to be killed, because irrelevant people like him need to become relevant to society," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.
Arong also allegedly wrote, "I should have been aborted at birth to save this country from my coming mass killings of Americans," in a YouTube chat under the username "The Hammer."
Detectives later located Arong in his Daytona Beach apartment after investigators in California were notified about the threat by Google.
"You can try to mask it, it may take us a while to crack the code, but we're gonna get to you sooner or later," said Chitwood.
According to investigators, Arong is an Army veteran and recently made calls to a VA crisis hotline and to services for veterans in need.
An arrest report noted that Arong admitted to posting the threatening messages, but that he wasn't serious.
Officials did not find any guns or ammunition in Arong's apartment.
