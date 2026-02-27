Much-needed rain falls Friday, brighter skies Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some much-needed rain returned to the area Friday, and more rain is likely to start the weekend.

The scattered showers and isolated storms will continue tonight, with warm conditions. Expect overnight lows only in the mid-60s.

More scattered showers are likely on Saturday as a cold front pushes in. A few storms will also be possible, with highs in the mid-70s.

Drier weather does return for Sunday. Just a stray shower is expected, with sunshine returning. Temps for Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

More warm weather is ahead to start next week, with an isolated coastal shower possible. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Slightly higher rain chances return for the back end of next week, but a washout is not expected.

