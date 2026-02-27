Shooting near Sanford convenience store leaves one hurt, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — Police are at the scene of an apparent shooting near a convenience store in Sanford.

The Sanford Police Department told WFTV it happened Friday afternoon to the area of 2700 West 25th Street.

That’s where officers said they found one person hurt in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store.

That person was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, but their condition was not immediately available.

Sanford police said the investigation is in its early stages.

