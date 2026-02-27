Florida man survives days stuck in deadly quicksand-like mud

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was rescued Wednesday after being found buried shoulder-deep in mud on a mining property in Putnam County.

Andrew Giddens, who had been missing since mid-February, was discovered in critical condition and flown to a trauma center for treatment.

His vehicle had been found abandoned three days earlier, leading to a missing person’s report.

Family and friends informed authorities that Giddens was struggling with depression following a recent breakup and had not been heard from since Feb. 14.

Employees at Vulcan Materials Company continued to search the expansive grounds until an employee spotted Giddens stuck near a borrow pit.

Giddens had sunk so deep into the mud that he was positioned below the level of the surrounding grass, which officials said made him nearly camouflaged.

Though the employee was able to speak with Giddens, the ground was too unstable for the worker to reach him.

The rescue operation involved members of Putnam County Fire Rescue, Palatka Fire Department, Melrose Fire Department and Clay County Fire Rescue.

Responders initially attempted to pull Giddens out using ropes but shifted to a technical rescue due to the instability of the terrain.

To create a safe workspace and prevent themselves from sinking, crews laid down ladders, backboards and pallets to distribute weight across the mud.

Rescue crews successfully extracted Giddens around 8:30 p.m.

He was immediately transported by air ambulance to a trauma center in critical condition.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office stated that no charges are being considered against Giddens due to his mental health.

