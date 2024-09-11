Daytona Beach plans mixed-income development in midtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An apartment developer wants to turn a vacant plot of land in midtown Daytona Beach into a mixed-income multifamily complex.

Tampa-based Framework Group submitted a request with the city of Daytona Beach to have the 3.73-acre parcel at 544 Orange Ave. rezoned for development of a mixed income, multifamily housing complex project with 62 residential units and site improvements.

The land is owned by the city, and is valued at $341,603, according to county records.

Read: Social media videos appear to show Edgewater’s mayor, 19, drinking at bar, acting inappropriately

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group