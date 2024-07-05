Daytona Beach Police asking for help to locate missing 17-year-old female

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing 17-year-old Heaven Bonner.

Bonner is 5′6″, 120 lbs., with black hair with pink streaks.

She was last seen on July 4th, around 10 p.m., wearing a pink bikini and black sandals near the Ocean Deck in Daytona Beach.

*MISSING* Heaven Bonner, Black/Female, 17 YOA, 5'6", 120 lbs., Black hair with pink streaks, wearing a pink bikini, black sandals. Last seen on 7/4/24 at approx. 10 PM leaving the Ocean Deck, possibly with a white male. Please contact us if you have any information pic.twitter.com/ADeHgBg3GE — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) July 5, 2024

Officers said Bonner was last seen with a white male.

If you have any information, please contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 911 or 386-248-1777.

