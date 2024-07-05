Local

Daytona Beach Police asking for help to locate missing 17-year-old female

By WFTV.com News Staff

Missing from Daytona Beach, 17-year-old Heaven Bonner. (Daytona Beach Police)

By WFTV.com News Staff

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing 17-year-old Heaven Bonner.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Bonner is 5′6″, 120 lbs., with black hair with pink streaks.

She was last seen on July 4th, around 10 p.m., wearing a pink bikini and black sandals near the Ocean Deck in Daytona Beach.

Officers said Bonner was last seen with a white male.

If you have any information, please contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 911 or 386-248-1777.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read