At 10:30 a.m.: Police to give update after mother stabbed to death, baby killed in intentional fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are planning to give an update Wednesday morning on the death of a local mother and her baby.

Police said Denjah Moore was stabbed to death, and her apartment was set on fire with her three young children inside.

The fire started just after midnight on Tuesday at the Countryside Apartments on Beville Road.

The fire department says the way the smoke flowed to the outside of the home and believes it was intentionally started inside.

“Unfortunately, they only call us when there’s trouble, a problem, or a crisis,” said Lt. Antwan Lewis with the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Cell phone video captured a sea of red flashing lights from fire trucks and ambulances.

As crews surrounded this apartment, smoke and flames poured out early Tuesday morning.

Daytona Beach police are planning to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to share new details on the case.

