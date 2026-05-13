Orlando International Airport earns Level Two Customer Experience Accreditation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport has earned the Level Two Airport Customer Experience Accreditation from Airports Council International.

The ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation program recognizes airports that make measurable enhancements to improve passenger satisfaction. It also aims to create more seamless, enjoyable, and memorable travel experiences for guests globally.

MCO is one of only 16 U.S. airports and the only one in Florida to achieve this accreditation.

The Level 2 recognition acknowledges MCO’s customer experience strategy, its data-driven planning, collaboration across airport departments, and the tools used to identify ways to enhance the passenger journey.

Chief Lance Lyttle, Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which manages MCO, commented on the airport’s commitment. “This accreditation promotion reflects our commitment to ensuring every aspect of the passenger journey is carefully designed to make every traveler feel welcome at Orlando International Airport,” Lyttle said.

Lyttle added that the authority is “committed to continued investment in our passengers, our people, our community and our facilities so MCO remains among the best airports in the world.”

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