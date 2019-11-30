Daytona Beach police investigating after 2 people found dead in car

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead inside a car.
At 8:39 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at 453 Lockhart St in reference to a death investigation.
Upon arrival, police said they found Rocky Hudson, 49, and Sarah Jackson, 31, dead inside a Toyota Corolla.
Police spoke with a witness who said around 4 a.m., he was woken up by a loud bang he believed was fireworks.
The witness told police when he walked outside his home, he found Hudson and Jackson dead inside the car.
Police said Hudson was shot in the head and Jackson was shot in the chest.
The shooting remains under investigation.
