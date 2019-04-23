0 Daytona Beach police shoot man accused of storming Walgreens with rifle, demanding narcotics

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police shot a man after he ran into a Walgreens pharmacy with a gun and demanded narcotics Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the suspect ran into the Walgreens at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Ridgewood Avenue, pointed a rifle at employees and demanded narcotics.

Police responded to the Walgreens and confronted the suspect, who police said appeared to be injecting himself with something.

Police said they asked the suspect to show his hands and he didn’t drop the rifle.

Police then shot the suspect and hit him in the lower back, officials said. The suspect is expected to survive, police said.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect.

Channel 9's Mike Springer is at the scene. He'll have the latest details on Eyewitness News starting at 4.



Only one officer fired his weapon. He fired multiple shots. Only one hit the suspect, suspect survived per police — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 23, 2019

Police say there were about 10 people in the store at the time between customers and employees. 3 people where in the pharmacy when it was robbed — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 23, 2019

This is a photo of the gun police say the suspect had pic.twitter.com/9NkG05sjpj — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 23, 2019

Employee inside the store says she heard coworkers shout gun and she worked to get people out of the store and to safety pic.twitter.com/cB69mld7lW — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 23, 2019

.@DBCops1 say suspect robbed Walgreens on ISB and pulled a weapon on officers; officers fired. Suspect expected to survive. No officers, employees or civilians hurt — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 23, 2019

Very active scene still pic.twitter.com/VxoZE9jumd — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 23, 2019

A witness says he heard one shot and commands prior by police for him to drop his weapon. Witness says it looked like a long gun pic.twitter.com/ZL0yyhckfA — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 23, 2019

Police say suspect went into the pharmacy, pointed gun at employees and demanded drugs. Police say he appeared to be injecting something into himself, Pd asked him to show his hands, suspect still holding rifle, police fire and hit him in lower back — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 23, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.