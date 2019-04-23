  • Daytona Beach police shoot man accused of storming Walgreens with rifle, demanding narcotics

    By: Chip Skambis

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police shot a man after he ran into a Walgreens pharmacy with a gun and demanded narcotics Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

    According to police, the suspect ran into the Walgreens at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Ridgewood Avenue, pointed a rifle at employees and demanded narcotics. 

    Police responded to the Walgreens and confronted the suspect, who police said appeared to be injecting himself with something. 

    Police said they asked the suspect to show his hands and he didn’t drop the rifle. 

    Police then shot the suspect and hit him in the lower back, officials said. The suspect is expected to survive, police said. 

    Officials have not released the identity of the suspect. 

