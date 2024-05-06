Daytona Beach woman says large oak tree is damaging her foundation, causing her home to shift

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A homeowner in Colonial Colony South in Daytona Beach contacted Eyewitness News about a large oak tree she believes is damaging her foundation and causing her home to shift.

Tina Evans said she asked her property manager at Colonial Colony South for help, and they eventually brought out an arborist to take a look.

“They kept saying, ' Well, the arborist said the tree is healthy. I know the tree is healthy because the roots are growing!’” said Evans.

When she first bought her home three years ago, Evans said it passed all inspections, and she only recently started having issues. She now wishes she had investigated it a little more.

“I did what I was supposed to do,” said Evans. “I did a four-point inspection. That was all I needed.”

When Eyewitness News asked Colonial Colony for comment, we were told that management was advised by its attorneys not to respond.

We also reached out to the city of Daytona Beach, and a spokesperson confirmed that Colonial Colony did bring out an arborist who said the tree was healthy. The spokesperson said that because the tree is on private property, at this point, it’s a civil dispute between the property owners and the tenant.

Meanwhile, Evans is running out of options. She said at this point in her life, she doesn’t have the ability or money to move.

“I can’t believe I am in this situation. I can’t go out and get another job. My health is not good. I am very comfortable here and I feel safe here,” said Evans.

