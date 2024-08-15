Daytona Beach’s Campbell Middle School dealing with social media threat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, some made a vague social media threat that impacted the start of the school day at Campbell Middle School, 625 S Keech St, Daytona Beach.

Police said the person who made the statement had been located and detained by officers.

The school was not locked down per Daytona Beach Police and morning school activities have returned to normal.

WFTV has contacted the Volusia County School District for additional details on school day impacts.

