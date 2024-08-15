FHP working accident along the Florida Turnpike

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is working an accident along the Florida Turnpike near the Turkey Lake Plaza.

Troopers and Orange County emergency crews have part of the northbound lanes closed while they work the scene.

The call came in around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

WFTV has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire for details on the accident.

