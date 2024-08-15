Local

FHP working accident along the Florida Turnpike

By WFTV.com News Staff

FHP working crash that has some northbound lanes closed on the Florida Turnpike

By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is working an accident along the Florida Turnpike near the Turkey Lake Plaza.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Troopers and Orange County emergency crews have part of the northbound lanes closed while they work the scene.

The call came in around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

WFTV has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire for details on the accident.

Read: Prosecutors use Susan Lorincz’s own words against her, rest case

Read: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Thursday

Read: Suspected cybercriminal claims it stole 6.8M records from Florida agency

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read