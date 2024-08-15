SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying a satellite mission on Thursday morning.

The rocket will send the Maxar 2 mission into orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Backup launch opportunities are available on Friday.

Read: Which 3 Florida airports rank among the worst in TSA experiences?

Maxar 2 is the second of three missions with Maxar to send six WorldView Legion satellites to orbit.

Falcon 9 launched the first two WorldView satellites from California earlier this year.

This is the 16th flight for the Falcon 9 booster, also used for Eutelsat 36D, a OneWeb launch, and eight Starlink missions.

The first stage booster will land on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Read: Lake Mary wins first game of Little League World Series

Channel 9 will have coverage of the launch on air and stream it online.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group